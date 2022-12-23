‘No burn’ days in effect for Maricopa County through Christmas Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County is urging people not to burn this weekend. With an air quality alert in place, burning will only contribute to the problem.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is issuing a no-burn for this holiday week as the National Weather Service places the Valley under a High Pollution Advisory. Why no burning? The stagnant weather combined with the pollutants already in the air is a bad recipe for those with breathing problems. Add in smoke caused when you burn, which worsens the air quality significantly. Restrictions mean you won’t be able to light the fireplace or start any fires outdoors.

“If you are planning on burning or using any heating device, we suggest you use propane or natural gas because these don’t contribute to smoke pollution,” said Ari Halpert, a spokesperson with the county.

It’s also important to note that weather may impact those with breathing issues like asthma on days like these. You’ll want to limit your time outdoors. On a programming note, you can watch 3TV on Christmas Day starting at 8 a.m. for a Yule log to keep up the festive spirit.

