Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.

Bowser and Krueger were taken into custody. However, police say Krueger initially lied about her name and gave police a family member’s name. Officers confirmed her real name and found she had five warrants for her arrest. She refused to speak with the police and asked for an attorney. However, Bowser talked to police, admitting the pills were his and he had an opioid addiction for the past six years, investigators said. He also said the two had smoked fentanyl with the dogs inside.

Bowser and Krueger were booked on one count of narcotic drug possession, one count of drug paraphernalia and three counts of animal cruelty. Krueger was also booked on one count of false reporting. All the dogs were picked up by Mesa animal control.

