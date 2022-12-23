Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mark Finchem files appeal after judge tossed election lawsuit

Mark Finchem filed an appeal after a Maricopa County judge tossed out his lawsuit alleging...
Mark Finchem filed an appeal after a Maricopa County judge tossed out his lawsuit alleging Katie Hobbs abused her power as Arizona's Secretary of State.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Former GOP candidate for Arizona Secretary of State Mark Finchem filed an appeal on Wednesday after a Maricopa County judge tossed out his lawsuit challenging the results of the election. The lawsuit was tossed out on Dec. 16 by Judge Melissa Iyer Julian, who also confirmed that Adrian Fontes won the election and is the secretary of state-elect for Arizona.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge tosses out lawsuit filed by Mark Finchem challenging election results

Finchem claimed in the lawsuit that current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatened the boards of supervisors in Mohave and Cochise counties with criminal charges if they didn’t certify the election, as well as failing to properly certify tabulation machines. The Secretary of State’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the suit on Dec. 15, calling the claims “baseless” and “sanctionable.”

Finchem and Zink, a former candidate in Congressional District 3, filed a lawsuit on Dec. 9 to overturn the results of the election. The lawsuit claimed that current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs abused her power by failing to have tabulation machines properly certified and threatening the boards of supervisors in Mohave and Cochise counties with criminal charges if they didn’t certify the election.

Their lawsuit also said that Hobbs should have recused herself from her position as secretary of state since she was running for governor. The pair asked for an inspection of some mail-in ballots to compare signatures and compare “duplicate” ballots, especially for ballots in Congressional District 3. Zink was later taken off the lawsuit.

The appeal comes as GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general Abe Hamadeh has his day in court, challenging his narrow defeat to Democrat Kris Mayes. A judge recently ruled that Hamadeh’s lawsuit could move forward on four of five counts. Those claims included that provisional voters were excluded, and provisional and early ballots were disqualified. Arizona’s Family previously reported that Mayes come out on top by just over 500 votes, and went into automatic recount since it was within a 0.5% margin.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Republican Abraham Hamadeh, candidate Arizona Attorney General, speaks with Arizona's Family...
Judge dismisses Abe Hamadeh’s election lawsuit; GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general
Arizona judge throws out restraining order against Prop 209, designed for medical debt relief
***delete****
Expert disputes Kari Lake's claim that counting issues caused her loss
Men, women and children near the Yuma border have been traveling for the last 22 days.
Migrants crossing through Yuma border left confused over Title 42