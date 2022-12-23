Christmas Angel
Man indicted for 25 semi-trailers fires in 8 states, including Arizona

Viorel Pricop, 64, is facing multiple federal charges of arson involving semi-trucks that were...
Viorel Pricop, 64, is facing multiple federal charges of arson involving semi-trucks that were set on fire in 8 states.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Michigan man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for setting fire to three semi-trucks in Arizona. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, faces similar charges across several other states as well.

Pricop was arrested on a federal criminal complaint in October, alleging he set 25 fires to semi-trailers in eight states over more than two years, all belonging to the same trucking company, prosecutors said. An affidavit said 25 trailers owned by Phoenix-based Swift Transportation were set ablaze while stopped at fuel stations or rest areas from June 2020 through September 2022. In each case, the fire occurred in or on the trailer portion of the vehicle, mainly on or near the tires.

The fires happened at locations from Barstow, Calif., to McCalla, Ala., with most occurring along Interstates 10 and 40, prosecutors said. Police learned of six fires in California, three in Arizona, nine in New Mexico, three in Texas and one each in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama. In Arizona, Pricop allegedly set two semi-trailers on fire near Willcox on Feb. 7 and torched another trailer near Holbrook on March 1. In November, Pricop was indicted on multiple counts of arson in California, where he’s accused of setting six trailers on fire. He’s currently in federal custody in that state. He could face 5 to 20 years in prison if convicted for arson of transportation used for interstate commerce.

A GPS navigation device installed in a commercial truck owned and operated by Pricop was present at the fires, and a cellphone used by Pricop was present near 24 of the 25 fires, the affidavit said.

Search warrants executed in September on Pricop’s vehicle and residence turned up logbooks, bills of lading, shipping receipts and other records coinciding with locations where the fires occurred, the affidavit said. Pricop was convicted in 2018 in Michigan for transportation of stolen goods and sentenced to two years in prison in an investigation and prosecution in which Swift cooperated, prosecutors said.

