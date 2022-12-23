Christmas Angel
LIVE: Trial begins in Abe Hamadeh election lawsuit; GOP candidate for Arizona attorney general

By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KINGMAN, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) A trial is scheduled to begin Friday morning in Republican Abe Hamadeh’s challenge of his narrow defeat to Democrat Kris Mayes in the Arizona attorney general’s race. Hamadeh, who lost by 511 votes, alleges in his lawsuit that problems with printers in Maricopa County led to issues involving disenfranchised voters.

Earlier this week, a Mohave County Superior Court judge ruled that Hamadeh’s lawsuit could move forward on four of five counts, which makes claims that some provisional voters were excluded, provisional and early ballots were disqualified, there were unverified early ballots and that tabulation machine problems resulted in rejected ballots because voters didn’t fill them out correctly. The count that was dismissed alleged that illegal votes were counted for unverified early ballots.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge allows Abe Hamadeh’s election lawsuit to move forward on 4 of 5 claims

Judge Lee F. Jantzen ruled Hamadeh’s case was different from other GOP counterparts because Hamadeh didn’t allege “fraud or personal agendas being pushed” in his lawsuit. Instead, he claimed mistakes by election officials led to a miscount of votes that could’ve affected the outcome of a narrow attorney general race. The race saw Democrat Kris Mayes come out on top by just over 500 votes, but the race has gone to an automatic recount since it’s within a 0.5% margin.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

