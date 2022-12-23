Holiday travelers using PHX Sky Train to beat airport traffic

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The hustle and bustle at Phoenix Sky Harbor airport are multiplied by the holiday spirit. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been smooth flying for folks after dealing with delays or cancellations. “From this morning to now, it took almost 12 hours. From four o’clock this morning until now,” said Brittney Bennington. “If it wasn’t for the bunch of delays, it would’ve of only been like six and a half or seven hours.”

She finally made it home for the holiday, but others are trying to fly out to their families on one of the busiest nights of air travel. Catching a flight also means dealing with airport traffic, whether you’re trying to get dropped off on time or picking up family arriving in town.

It’s a stressful part of travel that can be avoided by catching a ride on the Sky Train like Ben and Leah Severseike, taking them straight to their terminal. “Oh, it’s significantly better. I mean we learned that it’s much better to park and ride the Sky Train than it is just to try to find a ride and then try to work in the unloading and loading area. It’s just a nightmare,” said Ben.

Sky Train runs from 44th Street on the east side of the airport, going through the east economy parking lot through Terminal 4 to Terminal 3. Just this week, it’s been extended to go past Terminal 3 to 24th Street and then to the rental care center to help travelers save time and avoid traffic backups. Ben and Leah said they saved about 15 to 20 minutes by avoiding airport traffic.

Eric Everts, the Public Information Officer for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, said boarding passes can be printed at a kiosk at the 44th Street station.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.