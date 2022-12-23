Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man in Kentucky died while helping a stranded driver on the highway around 6:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, 75-year-old George Lucas was driving on U.S. 27 when he spotted a car on the side of the road.

The driver had run out of gas.

Lucas pulled over to help push that person’s car to a nearby gas station to get fuel.

The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Lucas died at the scene, the coroner said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Social Security benefits will increase in 2023 for many in Arizona
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House tees up final vote for $1.7 trillion spending bill
The increase comes during a time of high inflation, where the costs of living spiked in the...
Seniors to see biggest Social Security benefit hike in decades
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk tells investors he’ll pause on Tesla stock sales
Video shows street before and during blizzard