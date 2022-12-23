Christmas Angel
Ex-Glendale district worker allegedly deleted, the reused paid time off

The report says Anna Pechecho reportedly manipulated her PTO hours.
By Kit Silavong
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A now-former Glendale Elementary School District employee changed her paid time off records for 13 months and was overpaid by more than $1,600, according to a new report. An Arizona Auditor General report says that payroll technician Anna Pacheco cleared 168 hours of her used PTO so she could reuse them a second time from August 2018 to November 2019, which was against district rules. She later reused 77 PTO hours, resulting in the district overpaying her $1,660, the report claims.

A different former payroll technician found out and reported Pacheco to the district. After an internal investigation, the district confronted Pacheco. She said it looked like she was stealing money and resigned the same day, Dec. 6, 2019. The district didn’t pay out her unused PTO hours for her final paycheck, so it recouped $255 of the $1,660. She was indicted on Dec. 12 on six felony counts related to theft, misuse of public means, fraud and computer tampering.

