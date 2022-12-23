Deserving community members receive surprise holiday gifts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The spirit of giving is alive and well in the Valley, with random acts of kindness that include a surprise visit and a bit of the unexpected ... which is all Something Good!

Earlier this week at a McDonald’s in Mesa, Valley-area realtor Doug Hopkins surprised an employee. “Somebody called me today, and said you make their day every morning when they come and get coffee … so I’d like to give you a little tip today if that’s okay,” Hopkins says to the employee in a video recorded of the surprise. That “little” tip ended up being $500 in cash.

Doug and his friends do random acts of kindness that they call Christmas Blessings. With the help of his friends who donate money, Doug adds to those funds and surprises deserving people around the Valley. And he’s surprised a number of people this month, just in time for the holidays.

So far, Doug’s friends have helped him gift about $5,000 to people in the community. Now that’s Something Good!

