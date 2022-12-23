Christmas Angel
Man in custody after police situation shuts down I-10 near Goodyear

Traffic is expected to be shut down throughout the morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 is closed in both directions in the West Valley at a time of one of the busiest travel days of the day.

According to ADOT, the closure is affecting eastbound travel starting at Bullard Avenue near Goodyear, while westbound traffic is stopped at Litchfield Road. Initial reports of a closure for eastbound travel came in around 4 a.m. but the closure later was extended to include the entire freeway. Specific details of the police situation have not been released, but details confirmed that officers negotiated with the suspect who has since surrendered to officers.

As of 6:10 a.m., traffic is still closed and travelers should expect traffic to be impacted through a portion of the early morning commute as significant delays occur. Click/tap here for live traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

