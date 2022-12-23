85-year-old Chandler man gets a Christmas miracle after life-changing surgery

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family traditions can make the holidays more special, especially for Ray Dillman, who has struggled to participate in his family’s traditions over the years due to hearing loss.

Ray lost his hearing over 30 years ago, and regular hearing aids weren’t working anymore. Simply talking to his family was a task. “I would just have to sit around and nod and grin when people were talking to me,” Ray said, laughing.

Every Christmas, his family puts up a Christmas display with thousands of lights and music for the neighborhood to enjoy. Ray Dillman Jr. started the tradition 20 years ago when he moved into his home near Warner Road and Arrowhead Drive. “We don’t get snow here, and it doesn’t feel like winter, so the Christmas lights bring that holiday spirit to everyone,” he said.

The family spends 10 hours for an entire week setting up the display, and Ray will be able to hear it once again for the first Christmas in years. “Four or five years not knowing what it sounded like, obviously he could see it, but it’s the sound that’s everything,” Ray Jr. said.

After going through four hearing aids, the family knew they needed to find a different option. Ray’s wife met someone at church who had a cochlear implant, and she suggested surgery to Ray. Over the summer, Ray was cleared by an otologist to receive the implant. A miracle just in time for Christmas. “I get emotional about it,” Ray’s wife cried. “I can talk to him and share everything with him now, which I couldn’t for two years, so it’s the biggest blessing to me.”

