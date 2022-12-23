Christmas Angel
2 dead after driver goes into wrong lanes and crashes into another car in Pinal County

The crash happened when a driver crossed a dirt median and hit another car in oncoming traffic.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were killed when a driver crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car on Friday, Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies said. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the San Tan Valley area. Investigators said a driver was going south on Gantzel Road near Painted Desert Drive when, for some reason, they crossed the dirt median, went into the northbound lanes, and hit another car. Both people in the first car died. The driver heading north was taken to the hospital but should survive. PCSO said Gantzel Road is closed from Empire Boulevard to Painted Desert Drive. It’s unclear when it’ll reopen.

