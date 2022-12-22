Warm holiday weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With the stable air mass in place, No Burn Days have been issued for Maricopa County for Friday, Saturday and Sunday—right through Christmas Day. Traditionally, usage of fireplaces and outdoor firepits is high and, coupled with the inversion layer continuing, has resulted in the county’s Air Quality Department issuing the alert. The stable weather pattern will also be warming things up and we’re expecting low 70s for the holiday weekend.

Tonight will still be chilly around the Valley with lows in the mid-40s and on Friday we should see highs in the upper-60s. With temps warming into the low 70s through the weekend, we think next Tuesday will see highs in the mid-70s before a storm system begins making its way into Arizona. While it’s too soon to say, there’s a decent chance we’ll see measurable rain in the Valley from Wednesday night into Thursday. And that means snow could be on the menu for northern Arizona. It’s way too early to say how much rain and snow will come. We’ll fine-tune that part of the forecast over time.

In the meantime, the harsh weather continues back east—a reminder that if you’re headed out of town on a plane, check ahead. Even if the weather is clear at your arrival destination, the system is seeing many cancellations and delays because many aircrafts are “out of place.”

