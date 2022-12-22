Valley artist creates mural for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Laura Thurbon, a local artist, worked on a mural in one of Glendale’s busiest spots just in time for the Big Game in February!

You can see the painting near the Yard House at the Westgate Entertainment District on the southeast wall. She joined Good Morning Arizona to talk about her background as an artist, the inspiration for the design and how she was selected by the Super Bowl Host Committee to be showcased.

To learn more about her artwork, click/tap here.

