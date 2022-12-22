Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) — A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada.
The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.
No one else was hurt in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
