Truck driver from Surprise killed in rollover crash near Las Vegas

1 dead after semi-truck rolls over on I-11 near Boulder City
1 dead after semi-truck rolls over on I-11 near Boulder City(Nevada State Police)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/FOX 5) A West Valley man was killed earlier this week in a rollover crash southeast of Nevada.

The crash happened Tuesday night on Interstate 11. In a social media post, state police said a tractor-trailer overturned on the Boulder City Parkway offramp of I-11. The driver was killed. He’s since been identified as Harry R. Sawyer, 55, from Surprise.

No one else was hurt in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

A man from Surprise was killed earlier this week when the semi-truck he was driving rolled over...
A man from Surprise was killed earlier this week when the semi-truck he was driving rolled over on I-11 near Las Vegas.(Arizona's Family)

