‘Once in a Generation’ winter storm to impact Christmas travel in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) - A major winter storm and cold blast will impact nearly every state and bring what the National Weather Service is calling a “once-in-a-generation type event” that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year. The strengthening storm will bring more than a foot of snow and possible blizzard conditions to the Midwest, as the weather service warns of “life-threatening” wind chills for millions.

More than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more than 87 million are under wind chill alerts. The alerts stretch across 37 states, dipping as far south as the Texas/Mexico border.

Back home in Phoenix, more than 50 fights were affected early Thursday morning. 26 flights were canceled by 6 a.m., according to Sky Harbor International’s flight status board.

It comes as Arizona’s Family reported on Wednesday that more than 100 delays and cancelations were being reported for the busy holiday weekend.

The number of people under winter alerts and wind chill alerts has grown to over 100 million people, or roughly a third of the US population, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold will stick around for Christmas weekend, making this the coldest Christmas in roughly 40 years for portions of the Plains and Midwest.

CNN reports that Thursday will be the most difficult day for travel. The storm will be hitting the Midwest extremely hard with heavy snow and strong winds. Western Minnesota will face not only blizzard conditions but potentially deadly wind chills Thursday and Friday.

“Whiteout conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very difficult or impossible,” said the weather service. “This event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range.”

Chicago could also face blizzard conditions with winds gusting as high as 50 mph, with 2 to 4 inches of snow forecast.

“Overall, concern continues to increase in the quick development of dangerous conditions Thursday afternoon with potentially significant impacts to the evening peak travel window,” warned the weather service office in Chicago.

Additionally, strong winds may knock out power lines in the Midwest, especially in areas where heavy snow fell last week and is already weighing down tree branches. This will leave millions finding a way to stay warm as temperatures plummet to well below freezing.

Snow could fall as far south as Jackson, Mississippi, Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee and even Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday. Little to no accumulation is expected for most of the southern cities, however, Nashville could pick up about an inch of snow.

In anticipation of what will be a week of travel nightmares, United, American, Delta, Southwest and Jet Blue have issued travel waivers for dozens of airports across the country from the South to the Northeast, because in addition to snow covering roadways, low visibility could make air travel dangerous.

At least 1,000 flights had been canceled across the US, according to the flight tracking site Flightaware on Wednesday evening.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport leads the way, followed by Denver International and Chicago’s Midway International.

Cancellations at those airports could have a wider impact because they are busy hubs where travelers often change planes in order to reach other destinations. Thursday is expected to be the busiest pre-Christmas day for travel.

What can travelers expect for the weekend?

By Friday, the storm is expected to become a bomb cyclone -- a term that means that the storm rapidly intensifies – and drops 24 millibars (a term used to measure atmospheric pressure) in 24 hours.

“This is a case in which snow totals may not tell the whole story. Even small snow amounts, when combined with very strong wind gusts and plummeting temperatures, can cause poor visibility and slick spots on roads. The sudden arrival of these conditions can increase the danger,” the weather service explained. Friday night into Saturday morning, New England will get a quick shot of snow and windy conditions.

The cold temperatures will stay through Christmas weekend, before finally moderating next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.