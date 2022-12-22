Christmas Angel
Officers come together to sign flag in honor of law enforcement at Glendale event

Officers gathered at Dillon’s KC BBQ Arrowhead in Glendale to sign a flag in honor of law enforcement.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley police officers came together on Wednesday to remember those on the front lines for the “Home for Our Heroes” event in Glendale. The owners of Dillon’s KC BBQ Arrowhead, George Valverde and Rich Dillon, built and donated a wooden flag in honor of all first responders. Retired Phoenix Officer Jason Schechterle and Officer Tyler Moldovan were among those in attendance for the signing of the law enforcement flag. “It means the world to me, being in a Phoenix PD uniform, living in Phoenix. I was born and raised here, it means everything to me,” said Schechterle.

In 2001, Schechterle was responding to a traffic accident when he stopped at a red light to clear the intersection. He was hit in the back of his patrol car by a taxi driver going more than 100 miles per hour. His patrol car exploded, leaving Schechterle trapped in the driver’s seat on fire with little chance of surviving. Miraculously, a fire truck was also on the scene, and firefighters pulled him from his patrol car, saving his life.

Now, he’s sharing his story and spreading inspiration, describing what it means to him to sign the wall for first responders. “I was honored putting it in between the names I did. There were a lot of names I didn’t recognize, but to hear those people in the background with their phones and clapping, my heart is as full as it can be,” he said.

Schechterle stays involved in the community by teaching multiple classes and telling his story to current recruits, including Officer Moldvovan’s class. Moldovan was hand-in-hand with his wife, Chelsea, signing the flag. He was shot eight times, including once in the head, in December 2021 but has made a remarkable recovery.

