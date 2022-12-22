Mild holiday weekend on tap for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s as you head out the door this morning in the Valley. We’ll warm to 65 degrees this afternoon, with clear skies and light winds.

A large winter storm is working its way across the country. Cool air continues to sit over Arizona, but a warm-up is on the way as that storm moves further east and high pressure builds to our west. The ridge is expected to nudge closer to Arizona over the weekend, causing temperatures to rise. In the Valley, look for upper 60s on Saturday, with a forecast high of 70 degrees on Christmas day.

Next week, temperatures should climb a bit more to the low 70s by Tuesday before a storm potentially impacts us Tuesday night and Wednesday. Right now, weather models don’t align on how this storm will play out for Arizona, but we could see some rain and a slight cool down by Wednesday. We’ll keep you updated as the storm gets closer.

