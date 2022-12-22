Man kills Phoenix Chevron employee before shooting himself, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man and an employee are dead after a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called out around 4:40 p.m. to a Chevron at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a worker shot. He died at the scene.

After the shooting, the gunman left before the police arrived. Officers then found out the suspect walked away from the Chevron before shooting himself, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Ramon Yslava works in the neighboring area and said he saw the alleged shooter turn the gun on himself. “He [suspect] got up, walked into the gas station, came out, literally grabbed his smokes, packed it twice, took one out and took two puffs. He walked where the body was at and pulled a gun out of his right pocket and boom. Shot himself,” said Yslava.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw the gas station taped off with nearly a dozen patrol cars surrounding the area. Officers are investigating what led up to the man shooting the employee. The victim and suspect haven’t been identified.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.