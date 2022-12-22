Glendale couple who give Christmas gifts to others wins Pay It Forward award

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward in Glendale to Crystal and Bill Francisco, who devote much of their time to helping others. “More people need to be like they are. It’s so hard for people, because people aren’t like that. My dad would always say there’s always nice people out there; you just need to find them,” said Pat Czech.

The couple gathers gifts for the less fortunate and adopts families through the Veterans Administration for Christmas. Because of their hard work, Debbie and her sister Pat wanted to pay it forward to them.

We walked up to their door and surprised them. “Debra wrote something special for you and her sister is going to read it to you,” said Horton. “Debra would like to recognize Crystal and Bill, because of all the things they do for our community. Debra would also like to thank them for their dedication,” said Pat.

Bill was a Marine, and it means the world to the couple to help those in need. “We try our best to help them, and they have to want the help. We have been so fortunate, the Lord has blessed our lives, and we have much to be thankful for,” said Bill.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, fill out a nomination form on our community page.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.