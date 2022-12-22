Gilbert family gives gifts to town’s waste collection workers

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley family is making sure the meaning of this Christmas season isn’t lost in the hustle and bustle of the sometimes commercialized holiday. So each year, they make a different kind of advent calendar that’s focused on doing Something Good.

Kimmi Acker says the advent calendar they follow spreads kindness to others by doing simple things like giving someone a hug or a compliment. She explained how her son, Justin, who has special needs, wanted to thank their Town of Gilbert waste collectors for what they do every day. So Justin chose popcorn tins, hot chocolate and Subway gift cards to give to them!

On one recent morning, he got up early and waited patiently for their arrival. That’s not all; Justin also gave gifts to workers who collect recyclables.

Kimmi reached out to Arizona’s Family, writing, “It’s the little things. We need more feel good kind of moments.” We couldn’t agree more! Thanks to Justin and his mom for doing Something Good and reminding us what the holiday season truly is all about.

If you know of someone or a group doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget those photos and videos!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.