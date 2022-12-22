Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gilbert family gives gifts to town’s waste collection workers

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
The workers were presented with popcorn tins, hot chocolate and Subway gift cards. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley family is making sure the meaning of this Christmas season isn’t lost in the hustle and bustle of the sometimes commercialized holiday. So each year, they make a different kind of advent calendar that’s focused on doing Something Good.

Kimmi Acker says the advent calendar they follow spreads kindness to others by doing simple things like giving someone a hug or a compliment. She explained how her son, Justin, who has special needs, wanted to thank their Town of Gilbert waste collectors for what they do every day. So Justin chose popcorn tins, hot chocolate and Subway gift cards to give to them!

On one recent morning, he got up early and waited patiently for their arrival. That’s not all; Justin also gave gifts to workers who collect recyclables.

Kimmi reached out to Arizona’s Family, writing, “It’s the little things. We need more feel good kind of moments.” We couldn’t agree more! Thanks to Justin and his mom for doing Something Good and reminding us what the holiday season truly is all about.

If you know of someone or a group doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget those photos and videos!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gilbert family gives gift to waste collectors for their hard work
Surprise Squad is sponsored by Valley Toyota Dealers | Arizona's Family's Ian Schwartz...
Surprise Squad pays drivers’ gas in Phoenix to save them cash for Christmas
Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center
Check out The Merchantile's latest location in Uptown Phoenix!
Jaime’s Local Love: The Merchantile of Phoenix