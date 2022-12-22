Flu and RSV cases are declining in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This flu season has seen its highest number of cases in the state since 2015, but it appears cases have peaked and are now declining, according to recent data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS).

The report shows there were over 5,000 lab-confirmed cases from Dec 4. to Dec. 10. That was the peak. The week after that, Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, confirmed cases dropped to less than 3,800. The total number of cases this season so far is less than 22,000.

Cases of RSV also declined for the week of Dec. 11, going from 1,202 confirmed cases to 968 cases. RSV cases peaked at over 1,600 cases. Most cases of the flu and RSV appear to be in Maricopa County, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health still classifies flu cases of being widespread based on its most recent report released last week. The CDC shows the activity of flu cases in Arizona ranks as High, but not as severe as other states including California and Texas. With cases of the flu still widespread across the country, this week the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced additional doses of Tamiflu would be released from the Strategic National Stockpile.

While cases of RSV and flu might be declining some areas, CNN reports that children’s hospitals that are already full of sick kids are bracing for a potential increase in the number of patients following holiday gatherings.

Confirmed cases of the flu this season appear to have peaked and on a downward trajectory, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services. (Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Health Services)

Cases of RSV continue to decline after reaching a peak of over 6,000 confirmed cases. (Courtesy of the Arizona Department of Health Services)

