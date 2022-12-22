Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Deputies searching for 2-year-old boy missing from Pinal County

Deputies are searching for Michael Ruiz, 30, and a 2-year-old boy.
Deputies are searching for Michael Ruiz, 30, and a 2-year-old boy.(Images courtesy: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 2-year-old boy who was reportedly taken from his home late Thursday morning.

Deputies are searching for Benjamin Ruiz and his father, 30-year-old Michael Ruiz. He’s described as a Hispanic male, about 5′4″ and 180 pounds with a tattoo of a diamond on his neck. PCSO says Ruiz left Arizona City with the child around 11:30 a.m. in a silver Chevy Malibu with Oregon license plate 786NLG.

TRENDING: Police ID employee, suspect killed in murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station

An AMBER Alert has not been issued at this time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

However, it appears cases are on the decline, based on recent data from the Arizona Department...
Flu and RSV cases are declining in Arizona
How monsoon storms improved short-term drought conditions in Arizona
A Valley's artist's memorable mural is on display on the Westgate, just weeks away from the Big...
Valley artist creates mural for the Super Bowl
Surprise Squad awards Mesa principal $5,000