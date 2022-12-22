Deputies searching for 2-year-old boy missing from Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 2-year-old boy who was reportedly taken from his home late Thursday morning.

Deputies are searching for Benjamin Ruiz and his father, 30-year-old Michael Ruiz. He’s described as a Hispanic male, about 5′4″ and 180 pounds with a tattoo of a diamond on his neck. PCSO says Ruiz left Arizona City with the child around 11:30 a.m. in a silver Chevy Malibu with Oregon license plate 786NLG.

An AMBER Alert has not been issued at this time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.