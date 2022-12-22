Cider Corps forced to close Gilbert taproom, plans move back to Mesa

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular taproom and brewery is closing its Gilbert location by the end of the year, moving production back to its original Mesa facility. Cider Corpss co-owner Jason Duren wrote on the company’s website that there’s a confluence of reasons for the move, which includes converting the property’s classification from “retail to assembly.”

“Unfortunately, this wasn’t the case,” the post continues. “And combined with several other hardships to fully operate as a business our Gilbert operation struggled. Without getting into great detail, our struggles came to a crux when our landlord passed away. Now the building has sold, and we are left with one option: To return to our home base in Mesa.”

Jason and his brother Josh, both retired Marines, moved their brewery production to Gilbert and Warner roads two years ago for more space to hold events and festivals. “This is truly a devastating setback,” Jason said.

The company will start moving its equipment this week back to the Mesa location, and according to a press release, the brothers were able to secure another 2,000 square feet of the property to keep “pace for the demand it continues to see for its craft ciders around the state.”

Jason and Josh opened Cider Corps in west Mesa on Mahoney Avenue and Robson in 2017. The two had started making cider as a therapeutic hobby for Jason, the press release says, as he recovered from traumatic brain injuries suffered while serving in Afghanistan.

The brothers started a fundraising campaign to pay for the move and increase production. If you would like to know more about the fundraiser, you can visit the campaign website, where there are several levels of support with perks like a t-shirt, drink glass and a $100 Cider Corps gift card and more. Their fundraising goal is $300,000.

