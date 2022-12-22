Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 21, 2022:
Aloha Kitchen - 2950 S. Alma School Road, Mesa
3 violations
- Employee Not washing hands
- Spam Musubi was not kept hot enough
Mimi’s Cafe - 2800 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler
3 violation
- Raw ground beef stored above ready-to-eat chicken
- Meatballs not kept hot enough
Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine - 716 E. Mercer Lane, Scottsdale
4 violations
- Raw chicken stored above beef and eggplant
- No soap at hand sink
Pedal Haus Brewery - 95 W. Boston Street, Chandler
4 violations
- Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature
- Employee jackets hanging on food equipment
Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House - 1617 W. Warner Rd, Tempe
4 violations
- Bartender sneezed, then wiped their nose, then didn’t wash their hands
- Chicken wings and sausage not cooling properly
- Bacon and vegetables were not kept cold enough
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Space Age Lodge - 401 E. Pima Street, Gila Bend
Roman’s Oasis - 16825 W. Yuma RD, Goodyear
J.P. McGurkees - 2822 N. 15th Ave, Phoenix
In N Out Burger - 8285 W. Bell Road, Peoria
Bellagio Pizzeria - 4545 E. McKellips Rd, Mesa
Wildflower Bread Company - 15690 N Pima Road, Scottsdale
