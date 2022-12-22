Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 21, 2022:

Aloha Kitchen - 2950 S. Alma School Road, Mesa

3 violations

Employee Not washing hands

Spam Musubi was not kept hot enough

Mimi’s Cafe - 2800 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violation

Raw ground beef stored above ready-to-eat chicken

Meatballs not kept hot enough

Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine - 716 E. Mercer Lane, Scottsdale

4 violations

Raw chicken stored above beef and eggplant

No soap at hand sink

Pedal Haus Brewery - 95 W. Boston Street, Chandler

4 violations

Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature

Employee jackets hanging on food equipment

Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House - 1617 W. Warner Rd, Tempe

4 violations

Bartender sneezed, then wiped their nose, then didn’t wash their hands

Chicken wings and sausage not cooling properly

Bacon and vegetables were not kept cold enough

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Space Age Lodge - 401 E. Pima Street, Gila Bend

Roman’s Oasis - 16825 W. Yuma RD, Goodyear

J.P. McGurkees - 2822 N. 15th Ave, Phoenix

In N Out Burger - 8285 W. Bell Road, Peoria

Bellagio Pizzeria - 4545 E. McKellips Rd, Mesa

Wildflower Bread Company - 15690 N Pima Road, Scottsdale

