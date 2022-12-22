Bartender caught sneezing, wiping nose, then not washing hands at a Tempe restaurant

Five east Valley restaurants had multiple health violations in this week's Dirty Dining report.
By Jason Barry
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 21, 2022:

Aloha Kitchen - 2950 S. Alma School Road, Mesa

3 violations

  • Employee Not washing hands
  • Spam Musubi was not kept hot enough

Mimi’s Cafe - 2800 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler

3 violation

  • Raw ground beef stored above ready-to-eat chicken
  • Meatballs not kept hot enough

Fata Morgana Mediterranean Cuisine - 716 E. Mercer Lane, Scottsdale

4 violations

  • Raw chicken stored above beef and eggplant
  • No soap at hand sink

Pedal Haus Brewery - 95 W. Boston Street, Chandler

4 violations

  • Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature
  • Employee jackets hanging on food equipment

Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House - 1617 W. Warner Rd, Tempe

4 violations

  • Bartender sneezed, then wiped their nose, then didn’t wash their hands
  • Chicken wings and sausage not cooling properly
  • Bacon and vegetables were not kept cold enough

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Space Age Lodge - 401 E. Pima Street, Gila Bend

Roman’s Oasis - 16825 W. Yuma RD, Goodyear

J.P. McGurkees - 2822 N. 15th Ave, Phoenix

In N Out Burger - 8285 W. Bell Road, Peoria

Bellagio Pizzeria - 4545 E. McKellips Rd, Mesa

Wildflower Bread Company - 15690 N Pima Road, Scottsdale

