Temperatures continue upward trend in Arizona

By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s across the Valley this morning. Sunshine, light winds and a high of 65 degrees can be expected this afternoon, which is an average high temperature for Phoenix this time of year.

Today is also the start of winter. The winter solstice marks the shortest day of the year in much of the Northern Hemisphere, and the time when the sun is at its southernmost position, as the earth is most tilted away from the sun.

A ridge of high pressure building to our west will block the arctic trough that’s impacting much of the rest of the country from affecting Arizona. Temperatures climb to near-normal today across the state, and to above-normal by the weekend. Dry weather and a high of around 70 degrees can be expected both Saturday and Sunday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Early next week, the ridge moves closer to Arizona and it expands and strengthens, causing temperatures to further climb. We should see some mid 70s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

