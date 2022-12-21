Surprise Squad pays drivers’ gas in Phoenix to save them cash for Christmas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although gas prices have gone down a bit in recent weeks, the price at the pump still takes a chunk of change to fill up most cars. With Christmas right around the corner, the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad would rather people spend their hard-earned money on gifts for loved ones instead of fuel. That’s why the crew and our very own Ian Schwartz went to the Fry’s Fuel Center at 24th Street and Baseline to buy gas for some lucky folks.

Ian first approached a mom named Regina who was about to fill up her tank. She told him that in her household, bills need to get paid first before presents are bought. And with so many things in life still so expensive, she had braced her three children that Christmas would be a bit lighter this year. She said her kids understood but, understandably, were a bit upset.

“We’d like to help you out a little bit more,” Ian said. “In addition to getting your gas, I was to give you this $200 gift card to use however you’d like. Maybe it’s gifts, maybe it’s a Christmas meal. We just want to help out and Valley Toyota Dealers really allow us to do this.” Regina thanked Ian and gave him a hug.

Ian then moved to another car with two women visiting from Atlanta. The driver was named Lisa and she told Ian that her tank was on empty. She also said her holiday spending had to be cut back this year because of how expensive so many things are. Ian brightened both women’s day by giving them a $200 gift card to spend however they wanted, as well as filling up their tank.

“It’s that easy,” Ian said with a smile. “The giving spirit, we love to do it. It is the Surprise Squad and it is Christmas. I couldn’t think of a better way than to be out here trying to help people out.”

