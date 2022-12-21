Christmas Angel
Safford man sentenced to 5 years in prison for distributing, owning child porn

Richard Lee Molinar, 44, has been sentenced to 60 months in prison after looking at,...
Richard Lee Molinar, 44, has been sentenced to 60 months in prison after looking at, downloading and distributing child pornography.(Envato)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Safford man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he pled guilty in June 2022 to receiving, owning, and distributing child porn.

Richard Lee Molinar, 44, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing child porn between March 2020 and April 2021. After he is released, Molinar will be required to register as a sex offender and put on a lifetime supervised release.

Investigators say he admitted in court that he looked at, downloaded, and saved sexually explicit images and 13 explicit videos of children, many under 12, on his cell phone. Molinar said he got ahold of the photos and videos using Facebook Messenger.

“Project Safe Childhood aims to protect the public long-term from the actions of defendants who seek to exploit children,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino. “Because of this conviction, and the diligence of our partners at Homeland Security Investigations, the defendant will be subject to stringent conditions for the rest of his life with respect to the use of the internet and participation in chat rooms and other forms of social networking.”

This case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, launched in May 2006. Learn more about the project here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

