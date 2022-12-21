Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Rock blasting on I-17 to cause delays Wednesday night

I-17 near Sunset Point
I-17 near Sunset Point(Courtesy: ADOT)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Travelers beware! Interstate 17 will be closed in both directions late Wednesday night because of controlled rock blasting.

Drivers should expect delays lasting up to an hour and backups of more than two miles from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point. Crews will begin narrowing I-17 to a single lane in both directions at 7 p.m. and shut down the interstate at 10 p.m.

ADOT says the blasting work is a necessary part of the I-17 Improvement Project that’s underway from Anthem Way to Sunset Point. See the map below for the full scope of the areas impacted.

Full closure will start after 10 p.m. and may last until 4 a.m., depending on conditions.
Full closure will start after 10 p.m. and may last until 4 a.m., depending on conditions.(ADOT)

ADOT says to expect delays while road crews set up traffic control equipment. Call 511 for real-time updates or check the AZ511 App.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in southwest Phoenix
Twenty-one people were arrested during the El Mirage Police Department drug bust on Tuesday...
21 arrested; fentanyl, meth, handgun found during El Mirage drug bust
If you’re the winner, be sure to claim your prize as soon as possible!
Check your tickets! $1 million lottery ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Phoenix.
Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in southwest Phoenix