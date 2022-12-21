Rock blasting on I-17 to cause delays Wednesday night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Travelers beware! Interstate 17 will be closed in both directions late Wednesday night because of controlled rock blasting.

Drivers should expect delays lasting up to an hour and backups of more than two miles from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, between Bumble Bee Road and Sunset Point. Crews will begin narrowing I-17 to a single lane in both directions at 7 p.m. and shut down the interstate at 10 p.m.

ADOT says the blasting work is a necessary part of the I-17 Improvement Project that’s underway from Anthem Way to Sunset Point. See the map below for the full scope of the areas impacted.

Full closure will start after 10 p.m. and may last until 4 a.m., depending on conditions. (ADOT)

ADOT says to expect delays while road crews set up traffic control equipment. Call 511 for real-time updates or check the AZ511 App.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.