Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in southwest Phoenix

Breaking News Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in southwest Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue, around 9 a.m. No officers were hurt. Phoenix police say the scene is still active, and no further details are available.

Phoenix police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)

