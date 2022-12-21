Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in southwest Phoenix
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in southwest Phoenix Wednesday morning.
Police say the shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Alta Vista Road, just south of Southern Avenue, around 9 a.m. No officers were hurt. Phoenix police say the scene is still active, and no further details are available.
