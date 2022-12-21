Christmas Angel
Police investigating after man found shot to death on west Phoenix roadway

A man was found shot to death on the roadway in a west Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found dead on a neighborhood roadway in west Phoenix.

Officers were called to the area of 44th Avenue and Crittenden Lane for the report of shots fired shortly before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the middle of the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now investigating what led up to the shooting. Other details, including any possible suspect information, have not yet been released. Check back for updates.

