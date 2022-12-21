Nonprofits hoping Arizona tax credit will attract last-minute holiday donations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s T-minus five days until Christmas. That means the pressure is on for last-minute gift shopping. Arizona nonprofits are hoping you’ll consider donating in the name of charity and a tax break.

Major Tim Smith knows he can count on Arizonans to step up their donation game every year. “Our community has been wonderfully responsive, and it seems like a great opportunity for parents to teach their children how to give to others,” said Smith.

While toys are always appreciated, The Salvation Army is hoping for more monetary donations. “While this is a concentrated time of year where we have so many programs that are taking place, we really depend on those donations to keep our operations going throughout the year,” said Smith.

Donating won’t hurt your wallet if you give your money to a qualified charitable organization like The Salvation Army. That’s because you could receive a full tax credit of up to $400 if filing individually or a maximum of $800 if filing jointly, meaning your donation doesn’t cost you a cent.

Quin Works with Local First Arizona, a nonprofit helping small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed, said these donations show community support during the holidays. “Quite frankly, change starts locally. And we all need to be accountable for our communities, and donating is one way to take accountability for your community and the change that you want to see,” said Works.

Local First Arizona is pushing for last-minute donations before the end of the year by posting on social media and thanking their existing supporters. You can donate to the nonprofit by clicking here. Meanwhile, The Salvation Army says people can jump in on its Red Kettle Campaign fundraiser, not only with cash but debit cards too.

