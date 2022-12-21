Narrow portion of Kari Lake’s election fraud lawsuit goes to trial

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kari Lake’s attorneys will be able to present evidence for some of her claims of election fraud to a judge on Wednesday. Lake filed a lawsuit alleging the election was stolen from her. On Monday evening, Judge Peter A. Thompson dismissed eight of the ten claims but is letting two of them move forward.

On her Twitter page, Lake posted a video saying she wants to take their opponents to court. Lake was referring to election officials who she said interfered, causing her to lose. Attorney Mark Kokanovich from Ballard Spahr in Phoenix said the Lake team has a very high burden of proof to meet. “Especially for the allegations regarding the printer. It has to be an individual who committed this act to interfere or to tamper with printers and intend to tamper with the printers,” said Kokanovich.

The claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. Lake claims in the lawsuit that the tabulators “intentionally” malfunctioned on election day. Lake alleged a Maricopa County employee interfered with the machines violating the law. She now has to prove that someone tampered with the machines and the printer malfunctions caused a loss of votes for her. She also claimed there was misconduct regarding the chain of custody regarding the ballots, putting the entire election in doubt.

“It’s going to be a very high burden to show someone intended to violate the law in a way that affected the outcome of the election,” Kokanovich said.

The eight claims thrown out include current Secretary of State and Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ office having Twitter posts taken down, incorrect certification, and more. Kokanovich said it’s almost certain the side that loses will appeal to the state Supreme Court.

The trial is scheduled for two days. Both sides will have five and a half hours to present their case. Lake’s attorneys withdrew their subpoena to have Hobbs appear as a witness in court.

