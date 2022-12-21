Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Multiple flights delayed, cancelled at Sky Harbor ahead of holiday weekend

A number of flights are delayed or canceled at Phoenix Sky Harbor days before Christmas.
A number of flights are delayed or canceled at Phoenix Sky Harbor days before Christmas.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer, Jennifer Gray, Aya Elamroussi and The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Winter weather in other parts of the country is impacting travel to and from the Valley just days before Christmas.

As of noon Wednesday, there are 46 flight delays and 11 cancelled flights, most of which are departures, at Phoenix Sky Harbor ahead of the holiday weekend.

At the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, several flights have already been put on delay and a few others cancelled. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice from the Midwestern plains up the northeastern coast. Some parts of Georgia and Florida may even dip into freezing, an uncommon phenomenon. CNN reports that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency due to the weather calling the temperatures “historically low temperatures” across the state, as weather experts anticipate near zero or negative digital windchills on Friday.

RELATED: Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand

To check flight delays and cancellations at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, click here. To check status of flights at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, click here. CNN has reported this year’s winter weather as a “once in a generation” winter storm that has already put 90 million people under winter weather alerts and around 87 million people are under a wind chill alert that spreads across 37 states.

Many major metro areas will see a sharp decrease in temperature overnight, putting many in danger of losing water and electricity. For example, in Denver, the high on Wednesday will be around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius); by Thursday, it is forecast to plummet to around zero (minus 18 Celsius). “I would not be surprised if there are lots of delays due to wind and also a lot of delays due to the snow,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland, told the Associated Press.

Travel experts predicted that this holiday season would see the biggest crowd of travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic. With more on the roads and in the air, National Weather Service officials are asking travelers to use extreme caution. AAA predicted that 2.1 million Arizonans will be traveling during the holiday season, with peak travel times happening on the Friday before Christmas and between Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. Drivers can plan for around 25% longer travel time, experts say. For tips on how to get the most out of your vehicle’s fuel efficiency while traveling this weekend, click here. To check on road status across Arizona, call 511 or download the AZ511 App.

TRENDING: Police investigating after man found shot to death on west Phoenix roadway

Check out the upcoming forecast predictions for the U.S. below, courtesy of the First Alert Weather Team. A large winter storm can be seen spreading across the states and covering much of the Midwest to the eastern seaboard.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The pipelines will eventually carry water to more than 400,000 people with incoming shortages...
Phoenix city officials celebrate final pipe installation in the Drought Pipeline Project
Phoenix Drought Pipeline Project nearly complete
Surprise Squad pays for gas to save people money for Christmas gifts at a Phoenix Fry's Fuel Center
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Phoenix.
Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in southwest Phoenix