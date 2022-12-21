More than $26 million going to Arizona veteran, first responder mental health programs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three organizations supporting first responders and veterans will be getting some big checks after Gov. Doug Ducey authorized more than $26 million to be distributed amongst them.

Heal the Hero Foundation will get $20 million to support its work that helps more than 8,000 first responders, abuse survivors, and veterans. “Arizona’s communities rely on first responders in their worst moments, and our programs help Arizona’s first responders be their best in those moments,” said Joe Holmes, CEO of Heal the Hero Foundation.

The Boulder Crest Foundation will be receiving $1.8 million to expand its programs for first responders and veterans with PTSD. Some of the funds will go towards the “Struggle Well” training program and posttraumatic growth academy. “We know our veterans and first responders are heroes, but it doesn’t make them superhuman,” said Ken Falke, founder, and chairman of Boulder Crest Foundation. “They are often confronted with mental health challenges when they return from service.”

Unite Us will get $4.7 million for its work to reduce recidivism among incarcerated veterans who are close to re-entry. “We’re proud to contribute to Arizona’s ecosystem of support to veterans and their families,” Taylor Justice, co-founder, and president of Unite Us.

Gov. Ducey said, “We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their wellbeing. These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.