RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix

A stolen vehicle DPS chase ended in a rollover crash near MP172.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning.

It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull the driver over, it sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. As a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver around 7:30, the driver lost control, left the roadway and rolled over at mile post 172 near the Gila River Reservation.

Two people were in the SUV and have since been detained by troopers. It’s unclear if either was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

