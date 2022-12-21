Christmas Angel
Jaime’s Local Love: The Merchantile of Phoenix

Check out The Merchantile's latest location in Uptown Phoenix!
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Merchantile is a small business of small businesses! You can shop from TONS of local creators, artists, designers, vintage curators and more!

The shop gained Valley love with its first location in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale by giving hundreds of small business owners space and a voice to share their work with the community. This location also introduced many local makers to the tourist community giving them a wider audience and sending visitors home with things that boast Arizona and are Arizona made.

Things went so well in Scottsdale, owner Kimberly Pak expanded to a second boutique location right in Uptown Phoenix! Located on 7th St. and Missouri Ave., the Merchantile of Phoenix stands at a whopping 5,400 square feet, making this its biggest boutique location yet. It will carry some of the Merchantile’s fan-favorite vendors like Uptown Hippie, Painted Ladies and Iconic Arizona, along with all-new artisans like Old Town Gypsy!

“We’re so excited to open our doors to the Phoenix community,” said Merchantile Market’s founder, Kimberly Pak. “Each of our vendors bring such a unique and talented perspective to the Valley that we love celebrating, and we can’t wait to share even more at our new location.”

From the creators of The Merchantile of Scottsdale in Old Town, this is the Merchantile’s second brick-and-mortar location and third foray into the artisan market scene following the much buzzed about outdoor Merchantile Market in Tempe which brought in over 300 shoppers at each of their 10-market series.

To explore some of the accessories, apparel, jewelry, home goods and other gifts and goodies available for sale at the Merchantile, check out Merchantile.co.

The Merchantile of Phoenix

  • ADDRESS: 730 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix 85014

The Merchantile of Scottsdale

SOCIAL MEDIA:

