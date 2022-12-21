Christmas Angel
Going away for the holidays? Some Valley police departments will keep an eye on your home

In Scottsdale, officers will do patrols around your property if you let them know ahead of time, giving you peace of mind while you’re out of town.
By Kylee Cruz
Dec. 21, 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Traveling over the holiday season? Some police departments across the Valley offer programs to watch your home.

In Scottsdale, officers will do patrols around your property if you let them know ahead of time, giving you peace of mind while you’re out of town. “This allows the beat officers to kind of patrol the area to see what’s kind of out of the ordinary,” Sgt. Kevin Quon said.

If you live in Scottsdale, you need to submit a form online. The form asks about cars that may be parked in the driveway while you’re gone, if you have lights on timers in your house and if people will be working on the home (i.e. landscapers, pool, or construction workers) while you’re gone. If you’re leaving town soon, you better fill out the form ASAP because you need to get it in 48 to 72 hours before.

“We call it community policing so it’s kind of driving in the area for a directed purpose so that there is more higher visibility when we know something may or may not be normal,” Quon said.

Other Valley cities offer similar programs including Peoria, Chandler and Gilbert. Click on the links below to find more information about the program where you live.

Valley-area Vacation Watch Programs

