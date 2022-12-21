Glendale police lieutenant passes away from cancer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department announced on Wednesday that a lieutenant on the force lost his nearly six-year-long battle with cancer.
The department said that Lieutenant Jason Zimmerman served in a variety of different positions over almost 20 years and lived his life under the motto “be kind.”
Chief Chris Briggs issued the following statement about the beloved lieutenant.
The department created a video of a procession of Glendale police officers, family, and friends done in Zimmerman’s honor a few weeks ago. Department officials issued a statement asking the community for prayer during a difficult week for the police department and the Glendale Fire Department.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.