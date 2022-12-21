Glendale police lieutenant passes away from cancer

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Glendale Police Department announced on Wednesday that a lieutenant on the force lost his nearly six-year-long battle with cancer.

The department said that Lieutenant Jason Zimmerman served in a variety of different positions over almost 20 years and lived his life under the motto “be kind.”

Chief Chris Briggs issued the following statement about the beloved lieutenant.

Jason served our department with pride and humility. He always showed a strong dedication, first and foremost as a husband and father, as a leader in our department and for our community and finally enormous bravery and dedication to his fighting cancer. Through it all Jason always had a smile on his face and kept to his mission of spreading the message of being kind. We send our deepest condolences to his wife and son…may he rest in peace.

The department created a video of a procession of Glendale police officers, family, and friends done in Zimmerman’s honor a few weeks ago. Department officials issued a statement asking the community for prayer during a difficult week for the police department and the Glendale Fire Department.

