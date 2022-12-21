Christmas Angel
Cool nights continue: Still thinking 70 on Christmas Day

Temperatures continue trending upward as we head into the holiday weekend.
By Royal Norman
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The weather around Arizona is still dominated by a huge storm centered over the Dakotas. There, it’s producing brutal cold and near-blizzard conditions for some. Unfortunately, we are on the backside of that low, so we’re still getting cold air dumped into us from the north. That pattern would change much until the weekend when a high-pressure ridge nudges it toward Arizona from off the Pacific. That will allow temperatures to run toward 70 degrees on Sunday, and we could be in the mid-70s by the middle of next week.

In the meantime, look for high temperatures around the Valley to reach the mid-to-upper 60s, with overnight lows around 40. The dry weather will continue as well. At this point, we’ll probably end the month without more rain in Phoenix.

By the way, the Winter Solstice began today at 2:48 pm Arizona time, so the celestial start of winter is upon us. One other note: this is Arizona’s shortest day of the year, and by tomorrow, those days will start getting longer again. What an amazing planet we live on.

