Check your tickets! $1 million lottery ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store

If you’re the winner, be sure to claim your prize as soon as possible!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One lucky lottery player is holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million that was sold at a Phoenix grocery store. The latest drawing was Tuesday night.

Mega Millions says the winning ticket was sold at a Phoenix Fry’s location near 43rd Ave. and Cactus Rd., but hasn’t been claimed yet. The numbers for that ticket are:

  • 03 04 33 36 52 Mega Ball 17
  • Megaplier is 4.

There was no jackpot winner from last night, so the pot has been increased with the next drawing to happen Friday that’s worth an estimated $510 million. If you’re the winner, be sure to claim your prize!

RELATED COVERAGE: $4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa expires after going unclaimed for months

Buy your tickets before the deadline at 7:59 p.m. on drawing days, which are Tuesdays and Fridays. Each ticket costs $2 and there are more than 3,000 Arizona Lottery ticket sellers in the state. Don’t forget, these tickets make for fun stocking stuffers, if you’re looking for something fun to give this holiday season.

Looking for how to claim your prize? You can submit it by mail or in person at a variety of locations across the state. Click here for more details. In 2021, Arizona’s Lottery ticket proceeds gave back almost $270 million to communities in need, from higher education services to economic development programs to health and human services organizations.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

