Chandler City Council passes resolution opposing housing development

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Chandler City Council has passed on Dec. 5 a resolution opposing the housing development called Landings at Ocotillo. The development was supposed to be built in the Chandler Municipal Airport runway flight path, and city officials deemed it would add an extra burden to the city’s largest water reclamation facility. In addition, such a large-scale development would also require a higher demand for water resources, something city officials say would be unsustainable.

Chandler has grown significantly in recent years, but city officials quashed one recent development proposal. (Arizona's Family)

The area, Landings at Ocotillo, had pre-established plans voted on by Chandler-area residents since 2001. The most recent project was approved by 85.8% of residents in 2016. Chandler has seen a boom in single-family homes in the past ten years, with 8,081 homes being built in Chandler since 2013, 657 of which have been built in 2022.

According to BiggestUSCities, Chandler’s current population is 279,458, and it is the 76th largest city in the state. Around 35% of residents rent housing units in the city, with nearly 65% living in established homes. The area saw a sharp spike in growth between 2000 and 2010, earning it the title of the “Community of Innovation.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.