Brittney Griner thanks fans, shifts focus to others detained in Russia

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — WNBA star Brittney Griner shared on Instagram on Wednesday a penned letter thanking supporters for sending her letters while she spent nearly 10 months detained and imprisoned in Russia. The Phoenix Mercury center says the letters were “bigger than uplifting” and showed her “the power of collective hands.”

In her letter, she then asks everyone who supported her to now support other Americans still imprisoned in Russia. “There remain too many families with love ones wrongfully detained,” she writes. “Those families stood alongside you and all who supported the WeAreBG campaign to bring me home and it’s our turn to support them.”

She encourages fans to turn their attention to bringing home Paul N. Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive arrested in Russia. “I hope you’ll join me in writing to Paul Whelan and continuing to advocate for other Americans to be rescued and returned to their families,” she writes.

Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. She was later convicted on drug-related charges and sentenced to nine years in a Russian jail. After months of negotiations, the case was resolved earlier this month with a prisoner swap in which Griner was exchanged in the United Arab Emirates for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. She then returned to the U.S. and received medical care in Texas before returning home. Griner later said she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.