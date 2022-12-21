Arizona responds to Biden administration’s latest stance on Title 42

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to let the pandemic policy known as Title 42 expire after Christmas. They want the policy to remain in place until December 27 for operational reasons during the holiday weekend.

Even with Title 42 still in place, Monte Vista Cross Cultural Church pastor Angel Campos says the number of migrants he’s taken in at his church has increased from 50 a day earlier in the year to 80 a day in December. “It’s been increasing again in the last three weeks,” Campos said.

Still, Campos doesn’t think he’ll have to turn anyone away whenever Title 42 is no longer enforced. “We haven’t seen a craziness like that,” he said. “It’s more a fear, but not a reality.”

Title 42, which was implemented in 2020 to limit asylum seekers in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, was scheduled to end on Wednesday. Howver, a last-minute appeal from 19 states, including Arizona, led the Supreme Court to temporarily block the Biden administration’s plans to end the policy on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration responded. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said in a brief to the Supreme Court that states can “candidly acknowledge that they wish to use Title 42 as a makeshift immigration-control measure,” instead of for health reasons.

Yuma mayor Doug Nicholls also announced on Tuesday that border patrol agents are expected to release at least 50 migrants into city streets, and this may be a daily occurrence. “We need more ICE capacity, we need more transportation to NGOs in other communities,” Nicholls said. “That’s not happening fast enough.”

Phoenix immigration attorney Ira Azulay disagrees. “We know it’s going to take a couple days of processing,” Azulay said. “After that, people tend to be released anyway. So I think there is some sadly fear-mongering going on.”

Azulay expects there to be some initial struggles dealing with a two-year backlog of asylum seekers. But he says since Title 42 was never supposed to be a permanent policy, border patrol services are ready. “I think once they get through that first wave, it’s going to go back to normal,” he said. “People are entitled under the law to apply for this. And so we do need to give them the opportunity for their legal rights.”

A decision from the Supreme Court on the state’s request to extend Title 42 is expected in the coming days.

