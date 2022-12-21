Christmas Angel
7-year-old cyclist raising money for Ukraine refugees

Carina and Adriana are raising money for Ukrainian refugees--more than $8,000 so far!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 7-year-old cyclist biked 102 miles through Tucson as part of El Tour De Tucson bicycling event.

Carina is a Great Hearts Archway Scottsdale and is the youngest rider to ever complete the course. In 8 hours and 15 minutes, she crossed the finish line and beat the past record-holder for her age and time...her sister Ariana! Both sisters have been doing a lot of good for awhile now. The two set up a Go-Fund-Me to raise money for Ukraine refugees.

They’ve been sending the funds directly to their grandma in Romania, just 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. The grandmother then coordinates with a church serving as a shelter for refugees. All of the money goes to buy refugees the essentials that they need while they stay in the shelter. Overall, the two have raised more than $8,000.

If you know of someone or a group doing something good in the community, nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget those photos and videos!

