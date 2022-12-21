21 arrested; fentanyl, meth, handgun found during El Mirage drug bust

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department has arrested 21 people and seized more than 400 fentanyl pills, several hundred grams of meth, and a handgun after searching several homes in El Mirage Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they also found several homeless individuals living on the properties and were able to transfer them to the care of Phoenix Rescue Mission. The City of Surprise Police Department’s Animal Control Unit removed around 12 dogs found among the four houses searched. Police say there will be animal cruelty charges filed for some suspects due to some of the dogs’ conditions.

Twenty-one people were arrested during the El Mirage Police Department drug bust on Tuesday morning. (Arizona's Family)

One of the 21 suspects will face drug and arson charges as a result of the investigation after police found the person was allegedly linked to several fires near Luna Street, including a dumpster fire started near local businesses. Other suspects were found to be on probation while owning prohibited firearms.

“Those selling drugs on Luna Street have poisoned our community, and I directed my team to address this issue to give those living nearby a safer El Mirage,” said Police Chief Paul Marzocca. The investigation comes after an El Mirage Neighborhood Enforcement team launched a five-month investigation into local illegal narcotic sales and found at least 50 buyers purchasing from an area near Luna Street.

