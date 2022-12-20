PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley teen is celebrating after beating cancer and will be marking the milestone Tuesday morning during a special ceremony at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad first met Brayden in March at his home in New River. At the time, Brayden had been ill for more than two years after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2020. His mother, Libby, had quit her job as a teacher to care for him and bills were mounting. The Surprise Squad gifted the family $5,000 to help with home repairs, courtesy of Valley Toyota Dealers.

Fast-forward to December. Last week, Brayden had a bone marrow biopsy showing that he’s now cancer free! To mark the occasion, Brayden will be ringing the bell at Phoenix Children’s Hospital on Tuesday morning. That’s a privilege reserved for patients who have had their final chemo treatment.

