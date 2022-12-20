Woman dead after being hit by car in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car while walking in Queen Creek on Monday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Ironwood and Ocotillo roads for a car crash involving a pedestrian. Queen Creek police say the woman was not in a crosswalk when she walked across the street north of the intersection and was hit by a car. Police say the woman died from her injuries, and the driver stayed at the scene.

The northbound lane of Ironwood Road, north of Ocotillo Road, is closed while police investigate. There is no estimated time of reopening. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

Northbound Ironwood Road just north of Ocotillo Road is closed due to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/CiDLP4vHOw — Town of Queen Creek (@TownofQC) December 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.