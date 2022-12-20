Christmas Angel
In for a warmer Wednesday, low 70s for Christmas in the Valley

But Massive Travel Troubles Across The U-S
A warmup is on the way with dry conditions into the holiday weekend.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cloudy Tuesday brought overnight lows near normal in the center parts of the Valley.

Sky Harbor checked in at 45 degrees, just two degrees below the average. Clouds will keep our highs today in the mid to lower 60s. Clear skies tonight will drop our lows by a few degrees, upper to mid-30′s in the outlying areas of the Valley. Wednesday looks sunny and warmer, with a high of 66. As high pressure builds in from the West, a quiet and warmer weather pattern will emerge just in time for the holiday festivities.

Brutal travel conditions almost nationwide starting tomorrow.
Brutal travel conditions almost nationwide starting tomorrow.(U.S. National Weather Service/ NOAA)

Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Don’t be surprised if some locations in the Valley already hit 70 by Saturday and the lower 70s by Sunday. Yuma and El Centro areas even have a slight shot at 80 degrees on Monday. It’s worth noting that we have been advising our viewers since late last week of the mess the rest of the country will be in starting tomorrow and through the weekend. Entire states are under wind chill warnings for brutally cold, life-endangering conditions.

Blowing snow, blizzard conditions with brutally cold wind chills set for the Northern Plains...
Blowing snow, blizzard conditions with brutally cold wind chills set for the Northern Plains Wednesday.(AZ Family)

It will be hazardous holiday travel for much of the U.S. across the northeastern regions, southeast and eastern seaboard areas, Great Lakes, Great Plains, and Midwestern regions. A wintery mix of blizzard conditions, snow, and rain, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms, will all be possible across much of the U.S. in that timeframe. Please plan ahead to keep your loved ones safe!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

