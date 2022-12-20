Warmer weather on the way for Arizona into the holiday weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a cold start Tuesday with Valley temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll warm to about 64 degrees today under mostly cloudy skies. That’s pretty close to the normal or average high of 65 degrees for this time of the year in Phoenix.

Dry and quiet weather is expected to continue the rest of this week for the Valley and state. As a ridge of high pressure building off the West Coast moves toward Arizona this weekend, temperatures will begin to climb. Look for mid 60s and sunshine in the Valley Wednesday through Friday, with upper 60s to low 70s by Saturday and Sunday. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s for Christmas morning.

At this point, no rain or snow is expected in the state for the next 7 days.

